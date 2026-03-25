King Charles backs historic change as Dame Sarah Mullally takes top role

King Charles marked a historic moment for the Church of England as Dame Sarah Mullally was formally installed as the first woman to hold the role of Archbishop of Canterbury.

The official Instagram handle of the British royal family shared throwback photos, highlighting the close relationship between the monarchy and the Church.

The first photo showed King Charles standing alongside Dame Sarah Mullally, who assumes as one of the most senior and influential roles in the Anglican Communion.

The caption read, "This afternoon, Dame Sarah Mullally was installed at Canterbury Cathedral as the first woman to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury, during a service attended by The Prince and Princess of Wales."

It continued, "Last month, His Majesty received Dame Sarah at Buckingham Palace, where she paid homage to him as Supreme Governor of the Church of England."

"The relationship between the Royal Family and the Archbishop of Canterbury is a close and enduring one. As a Privy Counsellor, the Archbishop holds a formal constitutional role, in addition to crowning the Monarch at their Coronation and officiating at royal weddings, baptisms and funerals," the caption read further.

Concluding with, "They also work closely with faith leaders of all traditions to foster trust and understanding, and to support shared goals across communities—an important part of His Majesty’s work."