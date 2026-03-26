Why King Charles does not need a driving license? Expert reveals
King Charles is not entitled to a driving license and a passport, says an expert
King Charles is not required to have a driver’s license, it is revealed.
His Majesty, who is the head of the state of UK, has passports and driving licenses issued on his name and thus does not require one for himself.
Former Royal butler, Grant Harold, notes adds via Select Car Leasing: “He doesn’t need one as driving licences and passports are issued in the name of the King’s Government - so he’s not required to have one. But he actually has one anyway, as he was obviously driving for decades before he became King.”
The revelation comes days after Royal editor Matt Wilkinson revealed His Majesty is expected to attend son Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2027.
"I think Invictus is a big event for Harry," Wilkinson shared.
He continued: “I think there was only one decision. It was going to Birmingham and Harry wanted to bring his whole family down here. He wants to sit there with the Royal Family, in the stands, but that's very optimistic."
He said: “Who knows what could happen next week? If you want an answer on that, looking at my crystal ball, I don't think The King will go to Invictus next summer."
The royal expert continued: “I might be wrong, but William definitely won't. Camilla definitely won't. You might get the defense secretary there, the prime minister, but you won't get The King."
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