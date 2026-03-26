‘Polite’ King Charles treats staff better than ‘boorish’ Andrew
King Charles is branded a more humble employer than Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
King Charles and defamed younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, have been compared over their personalities by former staff members.
His Majesty and the ex Prince, who are 12 years apart from one another, deal with staff like the opposite ends of a coin.
Dickie Arbiter, who served as press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, tells The i Paper: "You're essentially working in an office; there just so happens to be fairly valuable paintings on the walls.”
He then described Charles as "good to work for, he was fair to work for.”
Meanwhile, former protection officer, Dai Davies, notes: "I found him boorish and ignorant."
"I found other members perfectly pleasant," he said. "I was treated with civility. Charles was polite."
Davies also spoke about late Princess Diana. He noted: "Diana, I liked her very much. When I started, she said to me: 'You poor man, do you know what you've taken on?'"
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