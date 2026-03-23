Andrew could be forced out of another home very soon after Royal Lodge

The royals want Wood Farm back from Andrew

Former Duke of York Andrew could be forced out of another home soon after he was evicted from the Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.

According to a report by the OK!, a royal expert has claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father would be evicted from the Wood Farm, where he is living for the time being until renovations are completed at his new residence.

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Following the Royal Lodge, Andrew's new permanent home on the Norfolk property will be Marsh Farm.

However, the royal expert has claimed that Andrew might be banished from Wood Farm even before restorations are done before the Easter holiday in April.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson has said, "The royal family use Wood Farm a lot and the Easter holidays are coming up, so there may be wider extended members of the family that would want to pop up for a holiday, a free holiday, basically, and want to use Wood Farm.

"So Andrew's got to get into Marsh Farm next door pretty sharpish. They've put the gates up, these big security gates outside. They've been working around the clock for the last couple of weeks.”

Citing the insiders, the expert further said, "We were told that we were to expect Andrew to be into his new final exile by Easter, which is the first weekend in April [2026]. But I have a sneaking suspicion he could be in even before that, because they want Wood Farm back. You know, the longer he's there, the more comfy he gets.”