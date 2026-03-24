What Meghan Markle thinks about William wanting non-working royals stripped amid ‘threats’?

Despite tensions escalating between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family reports suggest there is a lot that the Duchess is optimistic over. Namely the fact that the Firm is not going to escalate tensions with them while they are dealing with the fallout of the Andrew saga.

All of this has been referenced by a well placed source and they tell Closer that Meghan truly isn’t even ‘remotely worried’ about the Palace taking action against her or Harry.

In her view, the last thing King Charles or Prince William would want to deal with its another messy battle that leaves them with Sussex headlines. There’s also a firm belief on Meghan’s side that the Firm, and any of its members are just issuing ‘empty threats’ when it comes to the possibility of them being stripped of their titles. It is due to that very reason that she’s refusing to live in fear of something that’s “likely never going to happen.”

Furthermore, while its true, at least in the Duchess’ eyes that there are plenty of people within the Firm that would love to see them punished in any way, shape or form, “nothing has come of it” despite many actively having been trying to make it happen. Because they’re said to be ‘far too cautious’ to take a step as drastic as this because it could really backfire “and create even more drama,” which the insider references.

All in all the fact of the matter is that Meghan’s knows everything “and she's playing on it.” That’s why she’s “got no qualms about doing this faux-royal tour and anything else she might like.”

Before signing off the same insider also warned that, the Duchess of Sussex “isn’t losing any sleep over what the Palace thinks.” If anything, she seems to be ‘enjoying’ the mere fact of getting to “push their buttons right now.” In addition “it’s clear she’s feeling pretty untouchable. She’s convinced that if she and Harry do lose their titles it’s going to trigger a massive backlash and she insists the royals know it.”