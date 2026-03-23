Princess Beatrice's friend finally reacts to rumours of her relationship issues

Beatrice was all smiles as she left the Sushi Bar with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A close friend of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have finally reacted to the rumours of the couple’s marriage issues amid her parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal.

The friend told Hello, the rumours that Beatrice and Edo are facing marriage difficulties in the wake of her father’s arrest "are not true at all."

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Speaking to the outlet, the insider claimed, "The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children! They've both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.”

The friend of the couple went on saying, “Recent reports that things aren't good between them are not true at all.”

“Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!"

Earlier, Beatrice sent a strong message after the royal sources revealed their "fears" regarding how Beatrice and Eugenie's marriages have been affected by the Epstein Scandal.

Beatrice and Edo were seen together, apparently rejecting the rift rumours.

They stepped out for a lunch at a sushi bar in Notting Hill.

Beatrice was all smiles as she left the Eel Sushi Bar with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They reportedly spent two hours inside the Japanese restaurant on Friday for a large birthday party before being picked up in an electric Porsche.