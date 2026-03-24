Inside Sarah Ferguson’s new life that’s ‘very small’: ‘She refuses to go down without a fight’

There is a lot Sarah Ferguson is planning to do when it comes to her new life post Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Royal Lodge.

In this new life she’s said to be effectively ‘banished’ from London, “and even in America, where she used to get a great welcome; she’s now seen as radioactive.” According to a well placed source “it’s a huge shock for her but she refuses to go down without a fight, and in her view its crucial she has a comeback strategy.”

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The insider also told Heat World, “she’s on a mission to land a rich sugar daddy and knows the better she looks the better her chances. She says if she can shave a few years off her face and tighten up all her loose skin, she’ll have the edge she needs to land someone wealthy and well-connected, someone who can help her get back to the social status she’s used to.”

While they admit that this ‘should be the last thing’ on her mind the truth of the matter is that “it’s really the last thing she should be thinking of right now, with all that she has going on, but she’s convinced it’s what she needs to get some of her confidence back.”

Furthermore, its not just about confidence because what the insider went on to say is that she’s sure that the minute she’s linked to someone with serious money, “the tone will shift and doors will start opening for her the way they used to.”

But whats pertinent to mention is that “right now, she’s a long way from that reality and desperate to turn it around by getting herself this makeover.”

“She’s determined to find the cash one way or another and says she needs to do it fast because time isn’t on her side. She insists this isn’t something she can put off, and says she needs to get the work done as soon as possible so that she can allow time to recover, and then get herself back out there on the dating scene while she still can.”

Its also the fact that the work she’s looking to get, from looking at those around her is, in the six figures, really out side her budget at the moment. As for her day-to-day she’s already getting help financially from her girls its said but there’s ‘no way’ they will agree to foot that kind of bill, “not least because they would worry about the risks of all the surgeries she wants,” the source also added near the end.

But in their concluding words they also said, “and let’s face it, most of her friends have ditched her so there are very few people she can even ask.”