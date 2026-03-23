Princess Diana was always concerned about Prince Harry's future role amid William special privileges

"Harry has shown strength in leadership both in the army and in protecting his family abroad."

A royal expert has claimed that Prince William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana was always concerned about the Duke’s future role in life.

Diana was concerned about Harry’s future royal role as William was always given “special privileges," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner has claimed.

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Speaking to the Fox News Digital, the royal expert said, "Diana was always concerned about Harry’s future role in life, as William was always given special privileges."

Turner went on saying, "Giving Harry personal grooming may have been her way of redressing the balance. I believe William has every desire to become king. ... Harry has shown strength in leadership both in the army and in protecting his family abroad."

The royal expert made these remarks after veteran royal writer and close confidant of Princess Diana Richard Kay revealed that Diana believed William was already aware of his destiny, yet remained "shy" and quietly uneasy about the future awaiting him.

He said, "I think William has been a bit of a surprise. He was a shy young man. Certainly, when his mother was still alive, she would tell me that she never really thought that William wanted the ‘top job,’ as she called it. The idea that he would one day wear the crown."

Diana, in her mind, was preparing the way for the possibility that it would be Harry who succeeded his father King Charles, the expert said and added and she had a little nickname for Harry.

Diana used to call the Duke 'Good King Harry', the expert said.