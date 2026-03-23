Palace lawyers examining 'every possible option' over Sarah Ferguson's potential crisis

"There is real anxiety about what Sarah might choose to reveal"

Palace lawyers are reportedly examining ‘every possible option’ over Sarah Ferguson’s potential crisis that could emerge with the tell-all of the former Duchess.

The insiders have told the OK! that Sarah has been quietly exploring a lucrative publishing deal that would allow her to tell her side of years of scandals and internal royal tensions.

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The speculations have left the royals concerned following the Andrew crisis.

The close confidant says, "There is real anxiety about what Sarah might choose to reveal. The mood in royal circles is that they cannot allow a situation where another damaging narrative about the monarchy spirals out of control.”

The insiders further revealed, “Lawyers are already examining every possible option. If a manuscript contains material that could harm the institution or breach private agreements, legal intervention is being considered."

Another source said that the senior royals including King Charles and Prince William see the issue as a test of how far the monarchy is willing to go to defend itself.

"This is being treated as a potential crisis. There is a belief that if the book crosses certain lines, the palace would seriously consider trying to block publication through the courts,” the insider said and added “It would be an extraordinary step, but the feeling is that extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures."

The mole continued: "The last thing the King and Prince William want right now is another uncontrollable story dominating headlines. They believe the monarchy is already under enough pressure. Their priority is protecting the institution.”