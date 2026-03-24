Prince William, Kate Middleton's trusted person receives royal honour from King Charles

Maria Borrallo, the long-serving nanny to Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, is set to step into the spotlight as she receives personal recognition from King Charles.

At Windsor Castle, Maria is being awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), which is a rare recognition granted by the monarch for dedicated service to the royal family.

Unlike many honours, this award is given at His Majesty's sole discretion.

For those unaware, Maria Borrallo joined the royal household of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, shortly after the birth of their eldest son Prince George in 2013.

She reportedly played a key role in raising the couple's three children, helping care for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well. Maria has since become a constant and trusted present in their lives.

She was trained at the prestigious Norland College and is known for her professionalism, discretion and expertise.

It is pertinent to mention that despite working within one of the world's most scrutinised families, Wales' nanny has remained out of public view.

Furthermore, she has also accompanied the Wales on official tours, ensuring stability for them amid royal duties.