King Charles state of health leaves Prince Harry 'terrified'

King Charles has a lot on his plate with his health and the pressures of the monarchy

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘terrified’ that he and his father King Charles are running out of time to repair their ties, and that “really haunts” him

According to a report by the Closer, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, is now undergoing a ‘reduced schedule’ after experiencing a positive response, however, the insiders believe Harry’s biggest fear is what little time he may have left to make peace.

The royal source claims “Harry is terrified that they're running out of time to repair this and that really haunts him. He genuinely believed that no matter how bad things got, there would always be a path back to his dad, but lately there’s a real sense that the door may actually be closing.”

“That really scares him, especially considering his father’s age and state of health. He’s trying to stay optimistic but it’s pretty difficult not to feel like he’s up against a brick wall here.’

The close confidant also told the outlet, Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles, however, “doesn’t hear back most of the time, it’s disheartening.”

Harry knows his father King Charles has a lot on his plate with his health and the pressures of the monarchy, but “it still hurts deeply to feel like he’s being shut out.”

Prince Harry, all wants is to spend some ‘quality time’ with his father, but the odds of that happening anytime soon are not good, the source claims and adds “Harry won’t let it go though, he’s ready to beg his dad, it means that much.”