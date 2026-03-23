Princess Beatrice dismisses rumours her marriage to Edo is in trouble
Edoardo is creating distance between himself and his wife Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of former Duke of York Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has apparently dismissed rumours of marital woes with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Beatrice has sent a strong message after the royal sources revealed their "fears" regarding how Beatrice and Eugenie's marriages have been affected by the Epstein Scandal.
Rumours are swirling Beatrice's marriage to Edo is in trouble.
The insiders believes Edoardo is creating distance between himself and his wife Beatrice after Sarah and Andrew were mentioned multiple times in the Epstein files.
Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have been married for almost six years and share two daughters, Sienna, aged four, and Athena, one.
The close confidant told Mail on Sunday that Mapelli Mozzi is keen to safeguard his professional reputation amid the Epstein controversy, and is "pulling away" from Beatrice.
"Things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through."
"She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away."
Amid these rumours, Beatrice and Edo were seen together, apparently rejecting the rift rumours.
They stepped out for a lunch out at a sushi bar in Notting Hill.
Beatrice was all smiles as she left the Eel Sushi Bar with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
They reportedly spent two hours inside the Japanese restaurant on Friday for a large birthday party before being picked up in an electric Porsche.
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