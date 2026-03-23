King Charles plans on grandson Prince Archie's birthday

King Charles' major royal plans are set to overshadow grandson Prince Archie's birthday.

The monarch's 2026 Garden Party season is set to begin on May 6 at Buckingham Palace. However, it marks the same day his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest son Prince Archie turns seven.

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The annual events are longstanding royal tradition, celebrating individuals across the UK for their public service and charity work contributions.

Furthermore, garden parties are scheduled for May 8 and May 12 at Buckingham Palace, along with a special event linked to The Not Forgotten Association on May 19. The final gathering will take place at Palace Holyroodhouse on June 30.

It is pertinent to mention that there is a reported distance between King Charles and his grandson Prince Archie as the monarch has limited contact with the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to reconcile with his family previously.

"I would love reconciliation with my family, there's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious, I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff," the Duke said in an interview with BBC last year.

Adding, "If they don't want that, that's entirely up to them."

The birthday of Prince Archie is expected to be celebrated privately with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and younger sister, Princess Lilibet.