Prince Harry once flew into a rage at a royal correspondent

Prince Harry once ended up flowing into a rage against a royal correspondent and here is exactly what went down that caused him to, in her own words.

The expert in question is Sky News Royal Editor Rhiannon Mills and she made this comment in her most recent appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show.

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In that conversation she was in Malawi with Prince Harry and posed the question that started it all.

Before even explaining it she clarified,, “it was a terrible question. It was a rubbish question.” But “I just sort of said, 'oh, why is it so important for you to come here?' And he looked at me and said, 'oh, well, just go and ask those people over there'. And I probably inside thought, hang on a minute, I'm not gonna leave this one.”

“I said, well, is that why it's so important for you to come here? And then he turned around and just said, 'Rhiannon, don't behave like that'. And then got in his car and drove off. I felt like I'd looked like an idiot. He looked really patronising. Nobody came out of it looking good. Anyway, it all blew up with his team. They were livid.”

What’s pertinent to mention regarding this is that right after that Prince Harry travelled to Johannesburg after that and dropped their statement pertaining to their tie in the Royal Family and made Mills realize, “Immediately I just realised, I frankly kicked the bear and I just didn't realise it at the time.”