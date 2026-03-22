Prince William sends clear message ahead of major royal duty

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is set to make a significant public appearance this week as he looks forward to put questions about his future role to rest.

The first in line to the British throne is set to attend the enthronement of Sarah Mullally at Canterbury Cathedral, representing King Charles.

Advertisement

Insiders revealed that this moment is being viewed as an opportunity for William to "draw a line in the sand."

An insider told The Sunday Times, "This week is an opportunity to be very clear in people’s minds, when he walks into Canterbury Cathedral, of where he stands. For him, it is a drawing of a line in the sand of where he’s at, and it’s really important that it [the question over his commitment to the Church] is cleared up."

They went on to add, "His feeling is, ‘I might not be at church every day, but I believe in it, I want to support it and this is an important aspect of my role and the next role, and I will take it very seriously, in my own way’."

It is pertinent to mention that the Prince of Wales will reportedly attend the historic service alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

An aide to Prince William stated, "The Prince of Wales’s commitment to the Church of England is sometimes quieter than people expect, and for that reason it is not always fully understood."

"Those who know him well recognise that his connection to the Church, and to the sense of duty that comes with it, runs deep and is grounded in something personal and sincere. Faith, service and responsibility are themes that have long shaped the role he will one day inherit, and they are things he approaches in his own thoughtful way," they added.

Notably, the enthronement also marks a milestone as Sarah Mullally also becomes the first woman to hold the position in its 1400-year history.