Sources exposes why not everything is as it seems in Princess Beatrice’s home

There is a lot going on in the media pertaining to Princess Beatrice’s father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and mother Sarah Ferguson. Its gotten to a point where a source familiar with the family has even come forward to the Mail on Sunday to break down why all is not as it seems in the house of Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

While its pertinent to mention that reports of their growing divide have been overtaking the media in recent times, this time around there is more information.

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According to the insider, Edo’s decision to go more active on social media, showing pictures of sun-kissed Florida boardwalks and even private yachts or backdrops of expensive properties project a life vastly different than the one many allege the princess is living considering her parents woes.

This is why the source alleges ‘distance’ is brewing between them.

According to the source, “things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.”

They also say, “Beatrice is quite different from her sister. She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.

Furthermore, where her marriage is concerned, “she wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Another source has also weighed in on the matter and offers insights from Edo’s side because “he’s really worried his in-laws will affect his business,” they admit.

Another close pal of the couple also weighed in separately and acknowledged, by saying, “there’s been distance between them with his much-increased work travel lately, which he has been posting out [on social media] heavily in a way he didn’t before.”