Princess Eugenie's marriage under pressure as Epstein scandal deepens

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are said to be navigating growing pressure on their marriage amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Insiders have revealed that Jack has remained supporting to his wife, the Princess of York, but is determined to shield their young family from further controversy.

Advertisement

Jack's personal "code of honour" means he will not completely abandon Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, but is equally firm about not putting himself in the line of fire.

The source told Daily Mail, "His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that."

They went on to add, "Jack has worked very hard building his business, and it’s going well so the last thing he needs is for the Epstein scandal to taint that. He will do everything he can to keep his head below the parapet because of that."

It is pertinent to mention that one major point of tension is the suggestion that Sarah should move in with the couple. However, Eugenie and Jack are said to be resisting the idea.

"Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them. Because to be frank Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," an insider said.

Another source said, "That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily."

On the other hand, sources reveal that while Jack Brooksbank has been well liked by the British royal family and also mingles with them at events like Christmas, the constant mention of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in the Jeffrey Epstein files may have "have moved the goalposts."

"There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them," an insider claimed.

Adding, "But Jack has his own business interests. He's not a person who has tried to cash in on his royal connections."

"He has tried to carve his own path and build his career on his own merits, Jack is glad he has done that and is not dependent on any of them or guilty by association," they noted.