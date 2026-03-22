Inside ‘separate lives’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'The stress is feeding into their frustration'

There seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s personal life, and all of these insights have been shared by a source that just got candid with OK magazine.

According to their findings, it is the pressure surrounding Harry and Meghan's public image and business ventures that “has started to take a real toll on the relationship.”

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Because while from the outlet the couple looks far more “polished and successful” the truth is that “behind closed doors, their marriage is now characterized by bust-ups, separations, boredom, frustration and money worries.” They are both highly ambitious and used to being in control, which means tensions can quickly rise when things don't unfold the way they planned."

The source also continues on to say, “there are periods when they are effectively living quite separate lives because their work commitments and personal priorities pull them in different directions.”

A big reason for their woes also revolves around their ideas about what their future should look like, because when those visions ‘clash’ the source says, “it can lead to heated disagreements.” Furthermore, “trying to juggle media deals, brand launches and public expectations has created a constant background of pressure. Financially, they are still extremely comfortable, so it's not about struggling to pay the bills. The issue is more about sustaining the level of success and lifestyle they've built for themselves.”

Because where the media, fans and even critics are concerned, there's an expectation that their projects should “continue generating huge returns, and when public enthusiasm ‘softens’ or business ventures don't deliver the impact they hoped for, “it becomes another source of stress that feeds into the frustration between them."

Before concluding the source also referenced their royal roots and admits that just having the same name or history does not guarantee success either because scandals within the royal family “don't necessarily create opportunities” especially for those who have stepped away from it. What’s worse, which the source themselves admits is that “if anything, the public often gravitates toward stability during turbulent moments.” This is where they signed off.