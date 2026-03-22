Andrew Mountbatten Windsor steps out after weeks of silence

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, disgraced royal has been spotted publicly for the first time in weeks following his shocking arrest.

On March 21, the brother of King Charles was seen walking his dogs across the Sandringham Estate, accompanied by the security, as confirmed by people Magazine.

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This marks the former Prince's first public appearance since February 19, 2026, when he was arrest ed on his birthday due to an investigation into an alleged misuse of confidential information during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

It is pertinent to mention that authorities are said to be examining claims tied to the disgraced Prince's past association with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was released under an investigation late the same day after spending approximately 11 hours in custody.

For those unaware, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor stepped back from his royal role in 2019 following backlash over his televised interview discussing the convicted financier Epstein.

However, he later faced longstanding allegations from Virginia Giuffre, which he has repeatedly denied.

The controversy led to the former Duke of York being stripped of his royal titles and honours by King Charles. Notably, he now resides on the Sandringham Estate living quietly with minimal staff.