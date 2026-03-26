Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice’s fears mount against Prince William: ‘It’s getting precarious’

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have found themselves in a position so precarious it’s bordering on fear as rumors begin to swirl of the actions Prince William could take against them, when he steps onto the throne, especially in respect to their royal titles and privileges.

A well placed insider broke the whole thing down in a chat with Heat World and claims that the girls hold a strong belief that they still have a right to hang on to their royal homes as well as their ties to the family.

Plus there’s also the fact that they both ‘love’ having residences connected to royal palaces. According to the same insider, “for them, it feels like home, so of course, they are hugely concerned and will use all the leverage they have to stand their ground and keep their properties.”

The issues also don’t end at logistics or what standards the girls are used to because “they're still struggling” to believe that their uncle and cousin would really ‘evict’ them, but as the insider says, “if that does happen, it will be the spark that lights the fuse.” Reason being they intend to involve lawyers and may even consider turning to the press to really create some noise.”

A tell-all is also not said to be out of the question and the likelihood of it is directly proportional to the way they are treated by cousins William, the source also adds, “it’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off.”

Overall, it’s well known among their circles and the media that Eugenie and Beatrice are in a “precarious position.” On one hand, they do not want to poke the bear and push things over the edge and risk becoming totally ‘estranged’ so that’s why they’ve been walking on eggshells.

Where is Beatrice, Eugenie's father Andrew Now?

As for Andrew’s current circumstance, he has been living in temporary lodging, particularly at Marsh Farm while renovation work continues on his more permanent abode he was promised, during his removal from Royal Lodge.

While the lodge had been the ex-Duke’s home for decades, and saw him live together with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson too, this new lodging, funded privately by the King, and not taxpayer funds has come with demands that Fergie find her own housing.