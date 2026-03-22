Princess Beatrice, Eugenie risk royal suicide: 'They are questioning Kate Middleton'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are feeling the walls starting to close in on them and their emotional health has taken such a sharp decline because of the Waleses’ growing distance that a source has come forward to reveal the extent of their turmoil.

For those unversed the sisters have been facing renewed public attention, and it’s become a repeating cycle every time new information against their father, or more pictures come to light.

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Even news of Sarah Ferguson being MIA brings back public attention onto them and their daily ongoings, so much so that many in their social circle have started to step back.

The insider in question spoke to Heat World while delivering their verdict on the entire thing and say, “they feel like they’re being completely scapegoated for something that isn’t their fault.” The impact of no longer being welcome at Royal Ascot also deeply effected them because its manage to drive the point home that “they’re no longer welcome in the inner circle.”

“There have been whispers that William had turned on them and for some, that proved it,” the source also said. That too when “they’ve worked so hard to stay loyal and keep their heads down and have shown their allegiance to William and the Crown so many times so this felt like slap in the face.”

the issues surrounding the Wales’s and the sisters has gone to a point where “suddenly they’re being treated like liabilities and a lot of people are saying Kate's had a hand in it.”

At the same time “they understand the monarchy is under enormous pressure right now and that William wants to protect the institution at all costs,” but “it’s still very hard to accept he’d treat them so harshly.” After all “they’ve always felt they had a special bond with him ever since they were kids. That's a big part of why they keep circling back to the idea that Kate must be influencing him behind the scenes. They don’t want to believe their cousin, who they love, would turn on them this way.”

However, “they don’t exactly have concrete proof that Kate is pushing for them to be sidelined, all they can really say is they can’t shake the feeling that she’s playing a big role in how William’s treating them.”

There’s also the case that any outward criticism of the future Queen especially in front of her husband would be “royal suicide,” because she carries “far too much weight now to be questioned, even by members of the family,” which is what the source added before signing off.