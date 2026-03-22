Prince Harry, Meghan to get covered in ‘sticky honey’ on Australia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned they will not be welcomed in Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have announced their faux royal tour to the Commonwealth country, are heading into the ‘hornet’s nest.’

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Royal expert Chris Riches writes for Express:

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think they will get a red carpet as 'welcomed Royals' when they arrive Down Under but they could be heading into the hornets' nest - covered in sticky honey.”

“If ever there was a time for one of their faux-Royals to jet into a country that's expressed the desire to axe Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the Line of Succession, it's not now," the expert said.

"Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese has told Sir Keir Starmer his government would back plans to remove Andrew from the line of royal succession where he currently sits eighth in line to be King.

"They (Meghan and Harry) scarpered off to California and bad-mouthed anyone that would help sell some books and Netflix subscriptions. They fed the US's royal obsession that's rooted in celebrity, drama, our monarchy's centuries-long stability, America's fairytale love of heroic kings, dashing princes and pure princesses — plus our countries' unique, shared history,” he noted.