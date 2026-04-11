Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stark warning over using royal titles in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan's Australia trip "may stick in the gullet of the palace."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a stark warning over using the royal titles during their upcoming trip to Australia next week.

A royal expert has warned Meghan and Harry that they will infuriate royal family if they use their titles during Australia tour.

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The OK! quoted royal expert Robert Jobson as saying, "I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it. They have no control.

"There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace."

Other royal experts have also raised concerns about Meghan and Harry deploying their titles in a nation where King Charles remains head of state.

Another expert believes Meghan and Harry "yearn for the catnip of attention."

Robert Hardman noted the royal couple often blur the lines when it comes to their titles after stepping down from their monarchy roles in 2020.

He said, "It does get confusing. If they are traveling as celebrities — which is what they are — that’s fine, but if there is any royal or official apparatus then that’s going to invite criticism."

The California-based royal couple is visiting Australia for the first time in almost eight years, just days after Meghan had announced she was pregnant with Archie.