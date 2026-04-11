White House shares Prince William, Kate Middleton's photo
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the United States of America from 27th to 30th April, 2026
The White House has released a stunning photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton days before the monarch's state visit to US.
The photo also features US President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, and it was taken at Windsor Castle in September 2025 when they attended a state banquet as part of their state visit to the UK.
The White House shared the photo with caption, “Soon: President Donald J. Trump and the First Lady welcome the King and Queen of the United Kingdom for a historic royal visit to the White House.”
The statement did not mention about Kate Middleton and Prince William, however, the couple is seen in the background.
It was also revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the United States of America from 27th to 30th April, 2026.
Earlier, the palace had announced, “On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.
“Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”
Following the announcement, Trump had said “Melania and I are pleased to announce that Their Majesties, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a Historic State Visit from April 27-30th, which will include a beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th.”
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