Ally Sammarco's husband lauded for supporting wife after Eric Swalwell allegations

Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist, publicly threw his full support behind his wife, Ally Sammarco, after she went on the record with CNN accusing US Representative Eric Swalwell of sending her unsolicited nude messages.

Parkhomenko replied on the social media platform X to a video statement in which Swalwell denied the allegations.

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In his post, he identified his wife by name and said he had been supportive of the California congressman for years “but even I learned a lot today.”

“My wife’s name is Ally_Sammarco . Obviously you know that, but she’s not named anonymous. And she also went on the record with CNN so that hopefully this did not happen to other women and maybe it would help other women come forward,” Parkhomenko posted.

“She also provided CNN all of the messages that you sent her … And she has my full support.”

Sammarco told CNN she initially contacted Swalwell on Twitter (now X) in 2021 to discuss politics, when she had roughly 1,000 followers. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.”

She alleged the exchanges later included unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell.

Parkhomenko’s open backing of his wife drew widespread praise online, with hundreds of people commending him for standing by her decision to speak publicly.