Kate Middleton makes heartfelt plea to Prince Harry as new fear grows
Kate Middleton feels she's reached a tipping point where staying "quiet is no longer an option"
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently made a heartfelt plea to her brother-in-law Prince Harry regarding his wife Meghan Markle days before their Australia trip.
According to a report by the Radar Online, the future queen has urged Harry to control his wife amid her efforts for reconciliation, and the insiders have revealed that Kate has reached breaking point over ongoing strain.
Speaking to the outlet, the close confidant says, "Kate feels she's reached a tipping point where staying quiet is no longer an option. For a long time, she's made a conscious effort to rise above the tension and act as a calming influence, but from where she stands, the situation isn't settling - it's intensifying.”
The Princess is said to be preparing to confront Harry over Meghan's increasingly high-profile appearances, and the sources says Kate wants Duke to "put a leash on Meghan Markle."
She also fears Meghan and Harry's activities are damaging hopes of a royal reconciliation.
"Each new appearance or headline seems to add another layer of strain, and she's increasingly convinced that some of Meghan's moves are calculated in a way that provokes a reaction,” the insiders said and added, “That's becoming harder for her to overlook, particularly given the toll it's taking on William and the rest of the family."
The insider added, "Catherine firmly believes that if anything is going to change, it has to come from Harry. In her mind, he's the one with the influence to draw a line and reset the dynamic. That's why she's now effectively calling for Prince Harry to put a leash on Meghan - not out of hostility, but because she sees it as the only way to bring some control back into what she views as an increasingly unmanageable situation."
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