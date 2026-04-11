Prince Harry 'freaking out' as charity sues him for defamation
Prince Harry is not in control of the narrative anymore — and "that’s what’s driving him crazy"
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry is ‘freaking out’ after being sued for libel by his own former charity, Sentebale — the organization he co-founded and once proudly championed.
The charity said on Friday it had launched legal proceedings against Harry for "reputational harm."
Harry helped found the Sentebale charity in 2006 in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. But he quit the institution last year amid a bitter governance dispute with its chairperson.
King Charles younger son and Mark Dyer, who was also previously a Sentebale trustee, are both named as defendants in the case at London´s High Court, according to court filings.
However, Prince Harry and Dyer’s spokesperson categorically rejected these offensive and damaging claims.
The spokesperson said in a statement, "As Sentebale´s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims. It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades.”
Amid this development, royal expert Rob Shuter has said about Prince Harry’s true feelings, saying “He’s freaking out. This has completely rattled him. He’s not in control of the narrative anymore — and that’s what’s driving him crazy.”
“The irony isn’t lost on anyone,” the source says. “He’s spent years attacking the media for leaks — now he’s being accused of leaking himself.”
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