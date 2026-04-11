Princess Beatrice, Eugenie preparing to forcefully resist Prince William's humiliating plans

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are ready to go to war with Prince William rather than simply step aside

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly "ready to go to war" with future king Prince William amid his humiliating plans for them.

According to a report by the OK!, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters are prepared to push back in a ‘very visible and determined way’.

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The insiders told the outlet, amid Andrew and Sarah crisis, William reportedly favoring a streamlined monarchy that limits privileges for non-working royals.

However, the close confident told the media outlet, "From Beatrice and Eugenie's perspective, there is a strong belief that William ultimately wants to sideline them in much the same way their parents have been pushed out of the fold, and that is something they are preparing to resist forcefully.”

“If it comes down to questions over royal property or their place within the institution, they are ready to go to war with future king William rather than simply step aside,” the insider claimed.

The York sisters are ‘adamant’ that they have conducted themselves with discretion and loyalty, and they do not accept the idea that they should face consequences for Andrew's actions.

“That feeling of being unfairly judged or collectively punished has created a real undercurrent of frustration and resentment behind palace doors.”

For Beatrice and Eugenie, this goes far beyond titles or optics – it is about security, identity and their children's future.

The close confidant said, “If there is any serious attempt to strip them of their homes or diminish their standing, it is not something they will quietly comply with. They are prepared to push back in a very visible and determined way."