Husband of Eric Swalwell accuser feels betrayed

The husband of Ally Sammarco, one of four women who accused US Representative Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct, publicly backed his wife after she went on the record with CNN alleging that the California congressman sent her unsolicited nude messages.

Adam Parkhomenko replied on the social media platform X to a video statement by Swalwell denying the allegations, writing that he had been supportive of the congressman for years “but even I learned a lot today.”

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“My wife’s name is Ally Sammarco . Obviously you know that, but she’s not named anonymous. And she also went on the record with CNN so that hopefully this did not happen to other women and maybe it would help other women come forward,” Parkhomenko posted. “She also provided CNN all of the messages that you sent her … And she has my full support,”

Sammarco told CNN she initially contacted Swalwell on Twitter (now X) in 2021 to discuss politics, when she had roughly 1,000 followers. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she said. “And he actually responded.” She alleged the exchanges later included unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell.

Swalwell, a Democrat who is a leading candidate for California governor, has strongly denied all the allegations.

In addition to Sammarco, three other women spoke with CNN alleging various kinds of sexual misconduct by Swalwell, including claims that he sent them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

A former staffer separately accused him of rape, an allegation Swalwell has also denied.

Swalwell said in a statement to CNN that the accusations were false and came on the eve of an important election.

is attorney has threatened legal action against at least one of the women.

The allegations were reported on Friday by CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle, prompting some prominent Democrats and unions to withdraw support from Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign.