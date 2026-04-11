Bryan Cranston hits back after co-star 'wanted to kill' his on-screen wife

Bryan Cranston defends Anna Gunn's Skylar White portrayal in 'Breaking Bad'

Fans have several favourites in the insanely hit series Breaking Bad. But arguably, the character they disliked the most was Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn.



Now, years later, Bryan Cranston, who is the on-screen husband of Skylar White, is throwing his support behind the character.

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His remarks of defence drew criticism, Frankie Muniz levelled at Skylar as he appeared on Hot Ones with the Emmy winner to promote Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair reboot.

Skyler White

Offering a stark opinion on the character, he said, "Can I tell you an honest truth?"

He continued, "I loved Breaking Bad. Obviously, everyone in the whole world loved it. I wanted to kill Skyler to make your life easier. Your life would have been so much easier. You were such a bad guy. You could have just got rid of her!"

These strongly opinionated comments prompted Cranston to jump to his co-star Gunn's defence.

"Now, see, she got a lot of blowback from that," the actor said in reply, adding, "Well, first of all, Anna Gunn is a superb actor, but she got, 'Oh, why don't you get off his back?'

He added, "Wait a minute, let me understand this. Her husband leaves without any explanation. She's pregnant. He's making crystal methamphetamine, and people have died, and she's the bitch? We couldn't understand."

Though Gunn's portrayal of Skylar White earned fans' scorn, critics praised her performance in Breaking Bad, which is streaming on Netflix.