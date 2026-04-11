Sophie Chandauka called a hero for suing Prince Harry

A charity co-founded by Prince Harry ‌in honour of his late mother Princess Diana, which he quit following a high-profile dispute, is suing the British royal for libel at the High Court in London, a court record showed on Friday.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale ​in 2006 to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana but resigned ​as a patron in March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of ⁠the board, Sophie Chandauka.

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The move has sparked mixed reactions, with the Duke of Sussex's fans condemning the organization while his critics in Britain are lauding the charity.

Taking to social media, British journalist Dan Wootton shared a photo of Meghan and Harry's appearance at one of the charity's event, voicing support for Sentebale.

He wrote: "Dr Sophie Chandauka is a hero for suing Prince Harry. For too long this bitter and twisted former royal has used the British libel system to pursue his own farcical bids for vengeance against those who simply, for example, reported the truth about him."

Wootton added, "When libel tourism doesn’t work, he encourages the biggest gang of online trolls in the history of the internet - The Sussex Squad - to let loose with lies.

"I have been on the receiving end of both his lawfare and lies. It’s disgusting and reputation destroying."

"While I try to avoid spurious legal action, Dr Sophie and Sentebale are proving to the Duke of Delusion that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander."

"And never forget that Meghan Markle, as usual, was the one that caused all of this because of her jealously of Dr Sophie’s ruthless professionalism."

"The fact that she cannot falsely cry racism in this case, given that Dr Sophie is herself a black woman, makes it particularly karmic. "

According to a record made public on Friday, Sentebale lodged a defamation claim last month ​at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends, Mark Dyer, who was also a ​trustee of the charity.

The charity said it was seeking the court's "intervention, protection, and restitution" following an "adverse media campaign" conducted since last March that had "caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners."

"The proceedings have been brought ​against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, ​which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership," the charity's ‌statement ⁠said.



