Princess Eugenie’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi starts to ‘pull away’ as his business fears mount

There’s a lot at stake for Princess Eugenie for she currently faces a predicament so large that suspicions have started to rise about the future of her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi whom she married in 2020 and shares two kids with, a 4-year-old daughter Sienna and a 1-year-old daughter Athena.

As for whats causing these issues, reports claim it has to do with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguons’s continued presence in the media as a result of their friendship to a convicted child sex offender.

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The man in question, despite having passed has dominated every major news agency now that the Department of Justice has started to release the files related to him, his actions and also his friendship with Fergie and Andrew.

Even Princess Eugenie is mentioned in the files, not by Epstein but by her mom who made mention of her daughter while in a chat with the financier, and mentioned she’d come over later because her daughter is on a ‘shagging weekend’.

Since then media attention has also not forgiven her husband as reports of their marital woes have begun to surface under the scrutiny.

Just now an insider spoke to the Mail on Sunday and explained, “things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.”

“That is why she was blind to her father's behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo. She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he's been pulling away.”

A second source also piped in and says, Mozzi particularly has been “really worried his in-laws will affect his business”. Even now “Banda has been taking off lately and he's found some great investors among the wealthy Cotswolds set, but it's taking up a lot of his time and energy. He's all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice.”