Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank delivers major blow to Sarah Ferguson

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be facing intense personal strain

Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank has delivered a major blow to her mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson after she was named in Epstein files.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, former Duchess Sarah Ferguson has been banned from living with her daughter, Princess Eugenie.

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The ban has been imposed by Jack Brooksbank.

Jack Brooksbank reportedly won’t allow his mother-in-law to move in with them.

A family insider has said he had a “code of honour”, so he won’t “step into the line of fire himself”, but wouldn’t completely “desert” Andrew and Sarah.

The close confidant says, “His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won’t do anything to increase that.”

Another family insider says Eugenie and Jack preferred that Sarah not move in with them.

The mole says, “Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them.”

The insider further claimed that the former Duchess was allegedly “difficult” to live with, and didn’t want the “responsibility of looking after her”.

They further claimed that Jack does not want Sarah and Andrew fallout to impact his business.

The fresh claims came amid rumours Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be facing intense personal strain as the fallout from their parents' Epstein-linked scandal continues to ripple through their lives.

Insiders have claimed the pressure has begun to test even their once-solid marriages.