Prince Harry slammed over ‘not allowing things to calm down’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest statement against an author can cause troubles with the Royal Family, it is revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who clapped back at Tom Bower for defamation, have upset King Charles.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told New Magazine: "Harry doesn't believe in just allowing things to calm down - he is very protective of Meghan and obviously extremely annoyed and angry. The Royal Family probably do blame Meghan for everything that's happened, and she may have told him to do something.

"But of course, all it does is make the story more juicy and keep the conversation going. It really doesn't serve them."

Writer Tom Bower, who had made scandalous allegations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Betrayal: Power, Deceit, and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, has received a stern response from a customer.

"Mr. Bower's commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation," the Sussexes's spokesperson shared. "This is someone who has publicly stated, 'The monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,' language that speaks for itself."

The rep continued: “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him."