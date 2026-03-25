Prince Harry’s gets labeled a ‘hypocrite’ & here’s what Tom Bower say's about suffocating self-importance

Despite having created a memoir of his very own that called out some members of his family, even going as far as to call someone like Queen Camilla a “villain, a “wicked stepmother” as well as “dangerous”, the reaction Prince Harry has had to Tom Bower’s forthcoming book Betrayal has gotten himself called out.

For those unversed with the piece, it is slated for release on March 31st and even prior to that, serialized accounts by The Times have exposed one or two bombshell allegations. The biggest of which has been that Camilla once told a pal that Harry was ‘brainwashed’ by his wife Meghan.

The reaction was one that overtook social media for days because the couple’s statement took direct aim at the royal author. He was branded “deranged” and accused him of engaging in “conspiracy and melodrama”. The Duke’s spokesperson even went as far as to say he had “long crossed the line from criticism into fixation.”

But in the eyes of royal commentator Ingrid Seward all this is ‘hypocrisy’ from Harry and she explained her reasons in detail to New! Magazine.

In that breakdown, she immediately started with the allegation that “Harry's response is slightly hypocritical because he doesn't seem to recall what he's said before.”

In her eyes, “if he's going to make these very strong statements- and he doesn't seem to think there's a reason he shouldn't- he needs to remember what he's said previously, because it may come back and bite him.”

Even Mr Bower spoke to the Daily Express about where he stands on the matter and said, “The Sussexes are reaching the end of the road in Hollywood. Their behaviour, lack of original talent and suffocating self-importance have made it even more important for them to return to Britain in July, meet the King and be revalidated as royals.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Statement in Full about Tom Bower:

They say, “Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself.”

“He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”