Princess Beatrice husband Edo under 'enormous pressure' from his family over York scandal

Princess Beatrice wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel

Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is said to be under ‘enormous pressure’ from his family to stay away from the York scandal following the arrest of his father-in-law Andrew.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the insiders have claimed that Princess Beatrice knew Edo would be under “enormous pressure.”

The report says “The problem with Edo is he’s very proud and can’t take this hit on his reputation that’s none of his doing.”

The sources went on telling the outlet, the frustrated father is “angry about it all”.

“Beatrice is worried about her marriage,” an insider tells outlet. “She knows Edo’s pulling away and she’s worried he’s losing interest now her Royal shine is fading.”

The ongoing situation has left Princess Beatrice worried and an insider recently told the Daily Mail, “Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.”

“Beatrice is quite different from her sister. She really wants to almost naively see the good in people and will turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths – that is why she was blind to her father’s behaviour, and the same is true of her belief in Edo.”

The close confidant added Beatrice wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel.

The source adds just when Beatrice needs Edo most, “he’s been pulling away.”