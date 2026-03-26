Queen Camilla shares powerful words to mark major milestone

Queen Camilla marked a major milestone as she celebrated the power of storytelling and community.

Her Majesty hosted a special reception at Clearance House to mark five years of The Queen's Reading Room.

During the evening, Camilla presented the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Medals in order to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting reading within their communities.

Official Instagram handle of the Royal Family posted video clip from the ceremony, featuring Queen Camilla giving a heartfelt speech.

In the caption, the quote from Camilla's speech was shared where she said, "You allow us to experience life through another’s eyes, you encourage us, you make us laugh, you make us cry, you take us on magical journeys and you create a community of book lovers that transcends almost any barrier."

"This year marks five years of The Queen’s Reading Room, and last night Her Majesty hosted a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the charity’s work and present the inaugural Queen’s Reading Room Medals," the caption of the post read.

It continued, "The evening brought together some of the literary world’s most celebrated voices whose commitment has helped the charity reach book lovers in more than 180 countries."

The caption revealed that "Her Majesty presented the inaugural medals to two outstanding Reading Heroes."

Adding, "The National Reading Hero Medal was awarded to Selina Brown, founder of the Black British Book Festival — Europe’s largest celebration of Black literature. The Local Reading Hero Medal was awarded to Liz Waterland, in recognition of her dedication to Deepings Community Library in Lincolnshire."

"Their Majesties also met finalists whose work reflects the remarkable breadth of effort to make reading accessible to all," the caption concluded.