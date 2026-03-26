Will Sarah Ferguson testify against Jeffrey Epstein? Calls mount in the House Oversight Committee

Sarah Ferguson and the information she likely holds regarding Jeffrey Epstein has been something lawmakers have been talking about since day one, and more recently, calls have started to emerge, urging her to take to the stand in the US, and coming clean about the child sex offender.

For those unversed, there are a number of things the financier is held accused, including but not limited to human trafficking, and with many a pictures being leaked in the Department of Justice files, calls have started to mount.

The most recent comes from Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who is a member of the House Oversight Committee.

According to a report he’s said, that in the midst of his investigation into the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, there is a high chance that Sarah Ferguson holds weighty “information related to the investigation.”

He shared this while in a chat with the BBC and clarified that Sarah Ferguson should give a “sworn testimony to our committee.” Furthermore, where lawmakers are concerned, he even added that many might even be “happy to work out terms that work for her.”

A similar request has come via the family of her ex-husband’s late accuser too. According to a representative for Virginia Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts brother, “if Ferguson knows anything, she should testify in the United States immediately.”