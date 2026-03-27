Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal 'worse' than thought amid new claims

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal 'worse than we thought' amid new claims

The fallout from renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is once again placing his family under intense pressure.

Fresh claims linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein have reignited public debate. However, the impact of it is being felt far beyond the disgraced Prince.

Attention has increasingly turned to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Behind the palace walls, the situation is reportedly delicate. An insider said, "Andrew's lawyers have told him that he has every good reason to be concerned about [prison time]."

Furthermore of Sarah Ferguson, the source said, "She's still milking her royal pedigree to try and open doors. In fairness there's not much else she can do to make money."

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly worried about being cut off like their parents.

"There's suspicion her parents' ill-gotten gains funded this life of privilege. The girls' fear of being cut off like their parents fills them with anxiety," an insider told Radar Online.