Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal 'worse' than thought amid new claims
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor fallout sparks fresh fears for Beatrice and Eugenie
The fallout from renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is once again placing his family under intense pressure.
Fresh claims linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein have reignited public debate. However, the impact of it is being felt far beyond the disgraced Prince.
Attention has increasingly turned to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Behind the palace walls, the situation is reportedly delicate. An insider said, "Andrew's lawyers have told him that he has every good reason to be concerned about [prison time]."
Furthermore of Sarah Ferguson, the source said, "She's still milking her royal pedigree to try and open doors. In fairness there's not much else she can do to make money."
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly worried about being cut off like their parents.
"There's suspicion her parents' ill-gotten gains funded this life of privilege. The girls' fear of being cut off like their parents fills them with anxiety," an insider told Radar Online.
-
Sarah Ferguson stripped off key York title over Epstein files
-
Shamed Andrew arrest shows what King Charles is really thinking
-
Princess Beatrice finds herself stuck between dad and William: ‘Someone’s sending her a warning’
-
Prince William to debut shock new look? Army base visit sparks buzz
-
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turn disgusted of Prince William: ‘He can’t just do that!’
-
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson accused of pumping out lies: ‘What a farce this is!’
-
King Charles gives a nod to Duke of Kent's latest visit
-
Prince William goes full soldier mode in latest Army visit
-
Queen Camilla shares powerful words to mark major milestone
-
Kate Middleton under security watch due to 'disturbing' letters
-
Prince Harry's hair loss sparks royal genes or stress debate
-
Comedian roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle completely: ‘What are they gypsies?’
-
Will Sarah Ferguson testify against Jeffrey Epstein? Calls mount in the House Oversight Committee
-
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice’s fears mount against Prince William: ‘It’s getting precarious’
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to major Meta and YouTube ruling
-
‘Progressive’ Kate Middleton snubs outdated Royal etiquette
-
Meghan Markle is above Royal Family ‘empty threats,’ says insider
-
Shamed Andrew should testify in Epstein case as ‘act of service’