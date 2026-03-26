Comedian roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle completely: ‘What are they gypsies?’

A comedian and writer named Michael Loftus has just taken aim at the Sussexes, so much so that he’s compared them to modern day gypsies and its all come in response to their upcoming tour of Australia that’s landed them in the rumor mill for all the wrong reasons.

He dished the whole thing in a chat with Sky News Australia and during that conversation; he poked fun at the couple who have been moving from place to place ever since they left the Firm in 2018.

He started by saying, “they [Harry and Markle] got nowhere to go.” Because “they started in Vancouver, and then, like, ‘oh, people found out where we were living; we had to leave’. Then they were in the UK.” But “they got kicked out of there. So then its said they had to move to another place in the UK.

But even now in Montecito, “it's like they're turning into weird modern-day gypsies,” he said.

The sly digs didn’t even end there because the comedian proposed the use of a crystal ball to get control of the ‘uncertain’ future that lies in wait. But that was before he went ham all over again and added, “maybe that's their secret plan. Maybe Harry owns a lot of stock in a moving company, and he's just trying to keep everybody employed.”

The host in all this, Rita Panahi even ended up agreeing with the comedian’s words because she too claims to be confused about what’s in store for the Sussexes, as well as the prospects of their next location.

Before the conversation concluded she offered prospective options too, saying “perhaps Australia, because the last time they [Harry and Markle] were here, they got a wonderful reception. I don't think that will happen again. I think we were one of the first to figure them out.”