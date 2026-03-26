Comedian roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle completely: ‘What are they gypsies?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have found themselves being branded ‘gypsies’
A comedian and writer named Michael Loftus has just taken aim at the Sussexes, so much so that he’s compared them to modern day gypsies and its all come in response to their upcoming tour of Australia that’s landed them in the rumor mill for all the wrong reasons.
He dished the whole thing in a chat with Sky News Australia and during that conversation; he poked fun at the couple who have been moving from place to place ever since they left the Firm in 2018.
He started by saying, “they [Harry and Markle] got nowhere to go.” Because “they started in Vancouver, and then, like, ‘oh, people found out where we were living; we had to leave’. Then they were in the UK.” But “they got kicked out of there. So then its said they had to move to another place in the UK.
But even now in Montecito, “it's like they're turning into weird modern-day gypsies,” he said.
The sly digs didn’t even end there because the comedian proposed the use of a crystal ball to get control of the ‘uncertain’ future that lies in wait. But that was before he went ham all over again and added, “maybe that's their secret plan. Maybe Harry owns a lot of stock in a moving company, and he's just trying to keep everybody employed.”
The host in all this, Rita Panahi even ended up agreeing with the comedian’s words because she too claims to be confused about what’s in store for the Sussexes, as well as the prospects of their next location.
Before the conversation concluded she offered prospective options too, saying “perhaps Australia, because the last time they [Harry and Markle] were here, they got a wonderful reception. I don't think that will happen again. I think we were one of the first to figure them out.”
-
Kate Middleton under security watch due to 'disturbing' letters
-
Prince Harry's hair loss sparks royal genes or stress debate
-
Will Sarah Ferguson testify against Jeffrey Epstein? Calls mount in the House Oversight Committee
-
Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice’s fears mount against Prince William: ‘It’s getting precarious’
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to major Meta and YouTube ruling
-
‘Progressive’ Kate Middleton snubs outdated Royal etiquette
-
Meghan Markle is above Royal Family ‘empty threats,’ says insider
-
Shamed Andrew should testify in Epstein case as ‘act of service’