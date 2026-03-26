Prince Harry's hair loss sparks royal genes or stress debate

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has once again found himself at the center of online chatter.

But, this time it isn't his ongoing legal battles or royal tensions that have drawn attention, but instead his appearance.

The Duke of Sussex was recently photographed arriving at London's High Court for proceedings tied to his press against British press.

The pictures circulating online featured Harry's receding hairline more prominently than in previous public outings.

Following this, some users made harsh jokes about his changing appearance while others made some lighthearted comments.

An X user joked, "Ummm, did Harry leave his hair in Montecito?"

It is pertinent to mention that royal genes might also be a major factor. A royal source told Radar Online, "Male-pattern baldness runs through his royal blood – just look at his grandfather Prince Philip and his uncle Edward."

Yet, insiders noted that it may also be due to stress. The source jokingly stated, "Harry's got plenty on his mind – if not his head."

This comes just days after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle posted black-and-white photos of the couple at their California home.