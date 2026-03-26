Prince William goes full soldier mode in latest Army visit

Prince William, the Prince of Wales stepped into his military role with a visit to the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford.

The future King offered support to troops and their families following a recent overseas deployment.

For his visit on Thursday, William dressed in full camouflage uniform. The photos shared by the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed William engaging closely with service members.

In the caption, the details revealed, "Visiting 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment in Bulford."

"Meeting soldiers and families following their recent deployment to Estonia, and hearing directly from a female network about their experiences serving in the Armed Forces," it read further.

Before concluding, "Observing training exercises before presenting Long Service and Good Conduct medals - recognising commitment and dedication across the regiment."

Prince William received admiration from fans in the comments section.

One wrote, "Very handsome in that uniform." Another added, "@princeandprincessofwales totally committed to the duty for the service to his country."

"Sometimes I forget how tall William is," the third user noted.