Kate Middleton under security watch due to 'disturbing' letters

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is reportedly facing a troubling rise in disturbing mails.

Insiders revealed that the future Queen, widely admired for her role, has seen a surge in explicit, hostile, and "stalker-like" letters arriving at royal residences.

The source told Radar Online, "The scale of correspondence Catherine receives is enormous, and while much of it is supportive, there is a deeply troubling subset that is inappropriate, obsessive, or outright disturbing."

"Staff working in the mail rooms are encountering letters that cross boundaries in ways that can only be described as stalker-like," the insider added.

Furthermore, some of the messages are reportedly not only "intrusive" but also "explicitly graphic or hostile in tone." The source said, "they are coming in almost daily, with some of them flagged immediately and handled under strict security protocols."

An insider also went on to reveal, "There has been a noticeable increase in this type of material during periods when Catherine is particularly visible or in the spotlight."

"The mail rooms can become saturated with letters that are fixated, delusional, or aggressive, and it requires constant monitoring to ensure nothing slips through the net."

"What people do not see is the level of scrutiny that goes into filtering this correspondence. There are teams trained to assess risk, and anything that raises concern is escalated quickly," another source added to the outlet.

People close to Kate Middleton has revealed that the issue has remained a constant background concern, saying, "The truth of the matter is that Catherine's role inevitably draws a very wide spectrum of attention. Alongside the admiration and goodwill she receives, there is also a more troubling side, from individuals whose interest becomes intrusive, obsessive, or simply inappropriate."

A friend of the Princess of Wales also noted that the future Queen understands that "visibility comes with scrutiny," however, there are moments "when that attention crosses a line into something far more uncomfortable."

"It is not just about being recognized or followed in the press - it is also about dealing with individuals whose behavior can feel unpredictable, and at times, deeply unsettling," they added.