King Charles gives a nod to Duke of Kent's latest visit

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent made a return to Bletchley Park on Thursday.

The first cousin of King Charles paid tribute to the veterans whose secretive codebreaking work helped shape the outcome of World War II.

The Duke's visit coincides with 30th anniversary of his first opening of the site as public attraction, which also marked the start of the three-decade-long role as Patron of the Bletchley Park Trust.

The official handle of the British royal family posted photos on behalf of King Charles, highlighting the Duke of Kent's royal visit.

The details in the caption revealed, "The Duke of Kent has paid a visit to veterans at Bletchley Park, decades after their secret work as codebreakers during World War II."

"The visit marks 30 years since HRH first opened the site as a visitor attraction, and consequently became Patron of the charity," it continued.

The caption read further, "The Duke’s three decades-long patronage of the Trust, responsible for preserving and maintaining @BletchleyParkUK, has helped secure its future as one of the world’s most celebrated heritage attractions - recognised globally for its pivotal role in Allied codebreaking during World War II."

"During his visit, HRH also toured The Age of AI exhibition, which explores the connection between the groundbreaking wartime work carried out at Bletchley Park and the modern world," it concluded.