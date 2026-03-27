Sarah Ferguson stripped off key York title over Epstein files

Sarah Ferguson has lost one of her biggest honorary titles.

The ex Duchess of York no longer has Freedom of the City of York title, as unanimously decided by council.

Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley said: “We now know, following the release of thousands of documents, that Sarah Ferguson too had a close friendship with Epstein, which continued well beyond his conviction.

“We don’t expect recipients of York’s highest honour to be saints. We simply do not want them to be best friends of convicted paedophiles.

“We stand with victims. We stand for the rule of the rule of law. We stand for decency.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Claire Douglas, said: “As the people of York would expect, holding this status requires upholding the values and behaviours consistent with such an honour.

“Those who continued to associate with Jeffrey Epstein after his crimes became widely known fall well short of these expectations.

“Sarah Ferguson falls into this category as the Epstein files have shown. I therefore call on council to support the motion as presented.”