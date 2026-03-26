Andrew, Sarah Ferguson accused of pumping out lies: ‘What a farce this is!’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have carried the title of ‘happiest divorced couple ever’ for more than 30 years but one royal expert, who is often called the unofficial biographer of the ex-Duke believes otherwise.

This biographer is none other than the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, and his name is Andrew Lownie.

He’s called the entire thing a ‘farce’ in a new update for his Substack, The Lownie Report.

In his view, the lies were ever-present, because behind the scenes they were often fighting. This is precisely why he thinks, “this picture of domestic harmony that they present is a farce and I think to be honest it's continued to be a farce, the fact that she’s split so quickly now. There's no sense of support for him now.”

“She supported him when the late Queen was alive, it was the way of carrying favour with the Queen and the Royal Family because they were grateful to her that she hadn't abandoned Andrew when everyone else had. But she was there very cynically because her connection with the Royal Family helped her business career.”

All in all he warns, the public and critics alike, “we have to see this as a very cynical exercise. And I just know that they played the press because each time they did this and said they might get back together, the public swooned and said how wonderful and the polls went up.” All the while, when the truth of the matter was that they “were having swoons of affairs with other people,” he exposed before signing off.

For those still unversed with what has led to Andrew’s predicament, it pertains not only to his friendships with people like the child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but also his time as Trade Envoy to the UK, because reports have alleged he took part in ‘misconduct’ while in public office. Since then the ex-Duke has seen the insider of a jail, was held in custody for 11 hours, on his birthday at that, and has even seen his titles, his honors being stripped away.

His wife Sarah on the other hand lost the right to use her title of Duchess following the ruling that it should be taken away from his ex-husband and currently in the royal hierarchy, both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the couple’s daughters stand higher than them. In any official capacity he may even be asked to bow to them, similar reports have alleged in recent days too.