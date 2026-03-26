Prince William to debut shock new look? Army base visit sparks buzz

Prince William gives admirers a royal razor twist during a meeting with soldiers

Prince William, if he has to choose between a beard and a moustache, he will choose the latter. Why? Because he himself said so recently.



During his visit to troops in Wiltshire, the future king struck up conversations with the soldiers of 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, at Bulford.

In one of the chats with a young soldier, William hinted at a complete transformation by playfully suggesting his beard – which he has been sporting since 2024 – that he might ditch it for a full moustache.

"I might end up taking mine off and leaving a tash," the Prince of Wales said while stroking his face.

William's remark is a sign he was left impressed by the facial hair game of the 1st Battalion of the Mercian Regiment, which began after last year's deployment in Estonia, the Daily Mail reported.

The moustache trend follows the British Army, allowing soldiers to wear neatly groomed facial hair.

However, playful banter about beards and moustaches hadn't only time, William was in stitches at his trip to the base.

A soldier's mum also left him with a burst of laughter. Her name was Maxine Debonnaire. She told the Prince that his son, after returning from Estonia, barely saw her because he was actively dating.

“I think we’ll get on very well,” the father-of-three said in response.

Aside from jokes, William's visit to the regiment also led him to witness the training related to drone warfare.

In addition, he also observed cutting-edge military technologies and presented medals to the soldiers.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether William ditches his long-held beard style for a moustache.