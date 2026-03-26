Princess Beatrice finds herself stuck between dad and William: ‘Someone’s sending her a warning’

The personal life of Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has become cannon fodder for quite some time now, and royal expert Ian Pelham Turner has the inside scoop into her mental and emotional health.

He’s shared it all in a chat with Fox News Digital and the conversation culminated with him lying out the reality of her circumstance because the reality is Princess Beatrice is under ‘a lot of pressure’ at the moment.

Not only is she currently “trying to support her father without annoying the royal family,” but also while simultaneously performing a balancing act with her cousin and heir to the throne, Prince William.

However, there is a second issue that is that “it is rumored that her mother wishes to move to Portugal.”

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard even followed up after this revelation and has also just sat down with the outlet to reveal the extent of these pressures.

According to her findings, it appears Beatrice is “deeply worried” and “distraught” about her wider family life.

According to the expert, “she can’t come to terms with negative revelations, which have certainly taken a toll.”

There’s also the fact that around the 23rd of March when rumors of them facing a rift in their marriage was dominating headlines the couple had to come forward and deliver a statement via a source to refute the “complete nonsense.”

However, while this rumor mill received a snipping, it has not slowed down, in fact each movement has now come under the microscope and its led Mr Turner to come forward again with a chilling hypothesis of his very own.

While he references the same ‘nonsense’ he also noted, “hopefully Edoardo is supporting Beatrice at this time of great strain as rumors abound.” Because “one fact to consider is who is spreading these rumors and who may want to attack Beatrice right now with gossip and innuendo. One theory is that some powerful person is … sending a warning sign that if she supports her family, more attacks on her marriage could follow.”