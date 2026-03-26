Shamed Andrew arrest shows what King Charles is really thinking

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s arrest came as a shock in his circle, says a former staff member.

Speaking in a recent interview with LADbible Stories, former Royal butler Grant Harold notes it is a trying time for King Charles.



He said: "When I saw him get arrested, it was a bit of a shock because we haven't had a royal since Charles I. It was unprecedented to actually see what took place, and I think that's why the King removed the titles because I think the King knew what was coming.

"The household have got their contacts. They work with the government, with the police who protect them. They are going to be aware of what's coming and something was definitely said for them to made the drastic measures they took. It's probably good they took those measures, especially with what then took place."

This comes as Andrew himself renounced his Royal titles over friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," he said in a statement.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."