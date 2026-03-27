Meghan Markle to be replaced by Netflix for ‘crown jewels’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not have a potential chance of reconciliation with Netflix, it is revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s who have concluded their contract with the streaming giant, are to be replaced with credible alternatives.

Rob Shuter, a royal journalist, said: "Backchannel conversations are already happening — this is a live play, not a fantasy. They want to erase the chaos and replace it with credibility — and William and Kate are the crown jewels."

Meanwhile, a source told Mr Shuter: "This isn’t about building something new — it’s about plugging into a royal brand that already works and is beloved."

The insider said: "They got burned once. They will not get burned again. It’s early, it’s delicate, but it’s real — and if it lands, it resets everything."